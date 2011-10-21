Cain Defends Abortion Comments, Says He Misunderstood Piers Morgan's Question

Photo: NYforCain via YouTube

CNN seems to be making a habit out of confusing Herman Cain.Just two days after being forced to admit he didn’t understand Wolf Blitzer’s question about trading Guantanamo Bay prisoners for American hostages, Cain is now retreating from suspiciously pro-choice remarks he made during an interview with Piers Morgan last night.



In a press statement sent to reporters this afternoon, Cain defended his position on abortion, saying that he thought Morgan was asking him whether, as president, he would “order” people not to get abortions.

“My answer was focused on the role of the President,” Cain said. “The President has no constitutional authority to order any such action by anyone. That was the point I was trying to convey.”

“The funny thing is Morgan didn’t mention “the role of the presidency” at all. He simply asked Cain “What’s your view of abortion.” To which Cain responded:

“So what I’m saying is it ultimately gets down to a choice that that family or that mother has to make. Not me as president, not some politician, not a bureaucrat. It gets down to that family. And whatever they decide, they decide. I shouldn’t have to tell them what decision to make for such a sensitive issue.”

Cain’s statement goes on to say that he is “100% pro-life. End of story.” He adds that he would oppose government funding of abortion, veto any funding for Planned Parenthood, and appoint judges who “know that the Constitution contains no right to take the life of unborn children.”

But his defence isn’t likely to help stem the tide of conservative criticism Cain is now facing. In fact, his failure to come out in support of repealing Roe vs. Wade or of a constitutional ban on abortion will likely hurt him more with religious conservatives, who make up about half of Republican primary voters.

