Cain Collapse Continues Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations, Perceived Lack Of Depth

Herman Cain is barely hanging on in the polls, amid sexual harassment allegations, and a perceived lack of depth on policy issues.In a POLITICO/George Washington University Battleground Poll conducted from Sunday to Wednesday last week, Cain saw his support collapse from 40 per cent on Sunday to just 19 per cent on Friday, POLITICO’s James Hohmann reported. He remains in a statistical tie for the lead with former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, but appears likely to see his support continue to fade.



Last Monday, Sharon Bialek came forward alleging she was groped by Cain while he was CEO of the National Restaurant Association in the late 1990s.

Cain’s debate performances on Wednesday and Saturday were not captured in the polling, but they were widely panned — as he struggled to move beyond 9-9-9 into substantive policy matters.

In a head to head matchup with President Barack Obama, Cain would lose 49-40, while Romney would poll slightly closer at 49-43.

According to POLITICO, Romney appears to gain the most from Cain’s drop in the polls — picking up 40 per cent of Republican support on the last day of the poll. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich also stands to gain substantially from a Cain collapse.

