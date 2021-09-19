‘The Walking Dead’ star wants to keep Rick’s hat when the show ends: ‘I don’t see why we couldn’t take one’

A behind-the-scenes photo of Cailey Fleming on set of ‘TWD.’ Courtesy of Cailey Fleming/Insider

“The Walking Dead” is currently airing its final, 11th season.

Cailey Fleming, who plays Judith, wants to keep one of the hats she wears when the show ends.

Fleming tells Insider she’s already been chatting with the costume team.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Walking Dead” airs its final, 11th season through next year, but Cailey Fleming already has her eyes on a particular souvenir she’d like to keep when the show ends.

“Me and my mom have been talking about that,” Fleming, who plays Judith Grimes on the AMC series, told Insider while discussing the series’ final season.

The cowboy hat originally belonged to Judith’s dad, Rick Grimes, and was then worn by her brother, Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), before being passed down to her.

Over the course of the show, it’s become a staple and symbol of the series.

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Carl (Chandler Riggs) rocking Rick’s hat on ‘TWD.’ AMC, Gene Page/AMC

Fleming is hopeful she can take a hat home since they have a few backups on set.

“We’ve been talking to the costume team because there are a few hats,” Fleming added, pointing that they have a few back ups on set. “I don’t see why we couldn’t take one, just one hat. That would be such a cool souvenir.”

In our longer conversation about the final season and season 11, episode five (which you can read here), Fleming told Insider that she’s “not too focused on the end” of the show, yet, something most of the cast have reiterated to us during separate interviews.

“It’s kind of a scary thought,” Fleming said to think about the show’s end. It’s been a part of her life for three of her formative years. “I’m just trying to focus on what’s happening right now. But I’m really excited to see how the finale comes out.”

New episodes of “TWD” air Sundays on AMC and air a week early on AMC+. You can follow along with our ongoing show coverage all season long here.