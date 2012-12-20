Some Manhattan Attorneys Are Getting Huge Bonuses In December AND In January

Photo: Flickr/roebot

Not only are Cahill Gordon lawyers getting pretty sweet bonuses in January, but they’re getting a major payout in December as well.Cahill Gordon announced it’s paying associates “special bonuses” this month in addition to its usual year-end bonuses in January that often match industry trendsetter Cravath’s bonuses, Above The Law reported Tuesday.



Here’s the breakdown of what associates can expect to receive this month, via ATL:

Class of 2011: $10,000

Class of 2010: $10,000

Class of 2009: $15,000

Class of 2008: $25,000

Class of 2007-2005: $25,000

These bonuses are on top of what Cahill associates can expect to receive in January. For its year-end bonuses in January, Cahill often matches Cravath, which paid associates anywhere from $10,000 to $60,000 this year.

Seems like a pretty sweet time to be working at Cahill, which was reportedly one of the firm’s that advised HSBC on a settlement that resulted on a $1.8 billion fine for alleged money-laundering.

