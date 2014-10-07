Caffeine Is Your Morning Friend Because Of Your Genes

Photo: Getty/Andrew Burton

Your genes may be to blame if you can’t get started in the morning without a cup of coffee.

Six genes associated with our love, or otherwise, of coffee have now been identified.

Two of the genes are involved in caffeine metabolism, two are thought to influence the effects caffeine has on the brain, and two are involved in sugar and fat metabolism.

The findings support the role of caffeine in influencing regular coffee drinking and suggest molecular mechanisms may explain why a given amount of coffee or caffeine has different effects on different people.

Marilyn Cornelis of the Harvard School of Public Health and colleagues conducted a genome-wide association study of coffee consumption among more than 120,000 people.

The findings are published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

