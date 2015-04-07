Here's how much caffeine people consume at every age

Caffeine consumption is on the rise.

As coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Doughnuts offer larger sizes, Americans are consuming more of the stimulant than ever, according to a recent report by Bank of America.

The average daily intake of caffeine grew from 120 mg per day in 1999 to 165 mg per day in 2010, according to the report.

Bank of America’s analysts studied how much caffeine different age groups consume.

People tend to consume more caffeine as they get older. After retirement, consumption drops again.

Consumers are also choosing coffee, tea, and energy drinks over traditional sodas.

Soda sales are declining as consumers become wary of sugar.

