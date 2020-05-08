Cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen in Australia for up to 10 customers at a time under stage one recovery rules

Australia could be getting a taste of normalcy as cafes and restaurants reopen (Education Images, Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Australian cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen on a limited basis under stage one of the National Cabinet’s three-step plan.

Businesses will be able to welcome 10 patrons back, assuming they each have four square metres of space.

They will then be able to expand that to 20 patrons under stage two and 100 patrons by July, pending no further major outbreaks of COVID-19.

It looks like Australia’s hospitality sectors may finally be able to welcome back patrons under new rules announced by the National Cabinet on Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed state and territory governments will each be able to relax restrictions. Under stage one, eateries will be able to serve up to 10 people at a time as long as they fit them one per four square metres.

“[It] means many won’t be able to open, but many doing takeaway may want to put up enough distance tables to start gently serving 10 people at a time,” chief medical officer Brendan Murphy told media.

If no large outbreaks of COVID-19 prevent progress, further relaxation will come under stages two and three. Stage two, expected to be implemented in June, would allow up to 20 patrons. The final stage would allow up to 100 patrons enter venues, including food courts and nightclubs, with Morrison aiming to get there in July.

“Today national cabinet agreed to a three-step plan and a national framework to achieve a COVID safe economy and society,” he said. “And it is our goal to move through all of these steps to achieve that COVID-safe economy in July of this year.”

Melbourne’s Chapel Street Precinct Association welcomed the news.

“[We] are excited about the prospect of opening up their businesses and getting safely back to work,” association general manager Chrissie Maus told Business Insider Australia in a statement.

“The street is getting busier and our businesses really want to build trust that enables consumers to come back knowing we are leading the way in COVID-19 precautions.”

While Maus said the businesses are looking forward to when Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews “hopefully” announces the relaxed restrictions on Monday, there’s no guarantee he will.

He’s already indicated Victoria will take a more cautious approach to other states.

“Let’s not throw away all the progress we’ve made. I know it’s frustrating … but now is not the time to become so impatient … that we start doing the wrong thing,” he told media on Friday, noting a timetable would be discussed next week.

Until each state decides what they’ll do individually, patrons and businesses alike will just have to wait.

