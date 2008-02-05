CafeMom.com: Looking For Members, Buzz

New York-based CafeMom, a social networking site for mums backed by some heavy-hitting venture players, is the “largest and fast-growing social networking site for mums.” Just ask them. So that explains why the site is seeking three marketing execs so it become, well, even larger and faster-growing. The site is hiring two online marketing execs tasked to: “acquire the highest quality and greatest quantity of new members for CafeMom at a reasonable CPA.” They’re also seeking a PR/events manager to “build relationships with major online blogs and websites, as well as offline news sources to maximise coverage of CafeMom.”

Cafemom is backed by Draper Fisher Jurvetson and raised a $5 million venture round last summer. So don’t be afraid to ask for a grown-up compensation package.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.