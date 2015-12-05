Café Bonne Bière is the first to re-open after the Paris terror attacks

La Bonne Biere. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Café Bonne Bière is the first Paris target to re-open since the terrorist attacks three weeks ago.

The café — named “the good beer” — resumed business on Friday with a banner reading “Je suis en terrasse” hanging from the balcony, meaning “I’m on a terrace”, a reference to the outdoor seating for which Paris is famous.

Café Bonne Bière was one many locations including the Bataclan Theatre and Stade de France subject to a brutal series of coordinated attacks by ISIS three weeks ago.

The attacks left five people dead in the café after two gunmen began shooting the windows as they approached the restaurant’s terrace.

Last week, France paid tribute on the national day of mourning to the victims of the Paris terror attacks with a remembrance ceremony at Les Invalides gathering more than 2000 people, including French president Francois Hollande, government officials and members of the military.

The attacks claimed 130 lives and wounded some 350 people.

Café Bonne Bière was one of the six locations which were subject to targeted shootings by terrorists on November 13. The attack left five dead three and three seriously injured at the restaurant.

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Since then many have paid their tributes with flowers, candles and messages at the front of the café.

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The café is the first affected venue to re-open following the attacks after having undergone minor renovations as well as a paint job to “erase the signs of this nightmare” from the night of shooting.

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

A banner now hangs from the balcony of the cafe and reads: “Je suis en terrasse” — or “I am on the terrace”. The phrase was adopted by the Parisians following the incident to show that they would not be scared away from their own streets with many posting celebratory photos online.

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Many gathered at the cafe for the public re-opening on Friday with diners filling out the terrace.

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

People from the local neighbourhood could be seen enjoying a cup of coffee with flowers still lining up in front of the restaurant in the makeshift memorial.

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

A message of hope still stands at the cafe, etched onto a blackboard: “It is time for us to gather together, united, and advance to remember.”

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.