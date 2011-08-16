Las Vegas Casinos Are Pushing Congress Hard To Resurrect Online Poker In The U.S.

Photo: Flickr Ashtynn Renee

Four months after a FBI effectively killed online poker in the U.S. with its “Black Friday” crackdown, Las Vegas casinos have launched a new lobbying campaign to legalise online gambling, reports the Financial Times.The legality of online gambling is tricky — American citizens are legally allowed to play online, but American companies are not allowed to operate online casinos.



Gary Loveman, chief executive of Caesars, wants this to change.

“I can’t think of another example where there is something an American can buy that no American entity can provide,” he told FT.

Vegas casinos initially opposed online poker, but now Loveman and other Vegas execs like Steve Wynn are pushing Congress to let them operate online gaming sites.

They have some allies in Washington as well — Harry Reid and Barney Frank both support changes to the current laws.

The FBI shut down the three biggest online poker sites for US players — the Caribbean-based Full Tilt, PokerStars, and Absolute Poker — on April 15.

Now, the country’s oldest gambling institutions are looking to revive its newest form of gambling.

