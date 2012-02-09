Cadillac's Super Bowl Ad For Its BMW Killer Was Filmed On This Epic German Track

This year, Cadillac will be bringing its BMW fighter, the ATS, to the market. First shown in Detroit last month, the track-tuned ATS will be hitting dealers this summer.



But how did we know it was track-tuned?

Take a look at this wild track >

Cadillac made sure to let the whole world know that the ATS was designed to beat the 3-Series by showing the car off on a German track they called the “Green Hell” during an elaborate Super Bowl ad.

Take a look at it below (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But what exactly is the “Green Hell?”

The actual name for the race track is the Nurburgring Nordschleife. It is 13 miles long, has 985 feet of elevation change, and at least 170 corners. This is one of the most daunting and deadliest race tracks in the world.

With blind hills, narrow straights, and trees lining the entire track, one mistake can be the difference between life and death.

Over the years, the Nordschleife has been home to Formula One and sports car racing, but terrible crashes made drivers and officials deem the Nordschleife too dangerous for some competition.

And while a shorter circuit was constructed next door to accommodate Formula One, the Nordschleife is far from dormant.

In fact, the Nordschleife is celebrating its 85th birthday this year, and it appears to be busier than ever.

Drivers can pay a toll and take their street car for a ride on the famed circuit. Car manufacturers have also set up shop at the German track to develop all the latest rides. Top speeds are no longer the top tout for manufacturers; times around the ‘Ring are what they extol.

The history, races, cars, and people of the Nordschleife are what make it one of the most legendary race tracks in the world.

