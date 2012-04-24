Cadillac's Self-Driving Car May Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Photo: Courtesy General Motors

Google’s fully autonomous cars have been testing for a while now and there have been a surprisingly small number of accidents.And now, it seems one domestic manufacturer is getting ready to introduce its own take on a self-driving car.



According to Extreme Tech, Cadillac should have a car on the road that can drive itself in certain situations by 2015.

The car will be able to accelerate, brake, steer, and stay in lane during optimal conditions, Extreme Tech writes. Dubbed “Super Cruise,” the system uses a combination of adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, blind spot warnings, collision alerts and other systems to create a safe, self-guided driving experience.

“Optimal conditions” refers to good weather and clear lane markings. If these are absent, the system cannot be expected to work properly and the driver will need to take control. However, in stop and go traffic, this system could be invaluable.

Extreme Tech reports that insurance companies are yet to speak up on letting computers take control of the cars. It could make for quite a few changes in coverage.

Pricing of the system is not determined, but it is expected to be a $5-10,000 option when it hits the market.

