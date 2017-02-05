Cadillac has solved one of the most annoying problems with modern cars

I don’t feel like I’m alone when I say that my mobile phone and I are inseparable. This also applies when I’m commuting by car.

Although hand-held phone use is against the law in many parts of the country, Bluetooth hands-free technology allows the driving public to make calls with fewer distractions.

But the problem is where to store those phones. As prevalent as mobile phones have become over the last decade and a half, carmakers have lagged behind in phone storage solutions.

Having driven a few Cadillacs in recent months, I noticed that the New York-based luxury brand is doing some interesting stuff with phone storage.

Last May, I had a chance to check out Cadillac's new XT5 crossover SUV. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider As I stepped into the XT5's well-appointed cabin, I immediately looked for somewhere to put my phone. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The natural first choice is to put the phone in the cup-holders, but that greatly detracts from their utility. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Then I noticed a little slot under the center armrest. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Jackpot! It's a mobile phone holder -- as indicated by this instructional pictogram. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The slot is large enough to fit an iPhone 6S. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider It also features a removable sleeve that expands the phone-holder's capacity. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In the slot, the phone is out of the way and doesn't impede the operation of the car. At the same time, the phone is also readily available when its presence is requested. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In addition, the phone can be charged in the holder by connecting it to one of the USB or power plugs inside the center storage unit. Even better, the storage unit hides those unsightly cables. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The XT5 isn't the only Caddy with this feature -- I also encountered the phone-holder in Cadillac's new CT6 flagship sedan when I drove the car in July. Hollis Johnson Here it is! Hollis Johnson In early 2016, I drove Cadillac's ATS-V sports coupe. It was an absolute beast on the road. Powerful and composed, it's a world-class sports car. Hollis Johnson Since the ATS coupe -- on which the ATS-V is based -- has been around for a few years, this car did not have a phone slot ... Hollis Johnson ... however, it did have a hidden smuggler's box behind the infotainment screen that's designed to hold and wirelessly charge your phone. But the box can't really fit anything larger than an iPhone 6S sans case. Several other recent General Motors offerings have the box, too. Hollis Johnson

