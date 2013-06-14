Cadillac Prices Its Stunning New Sedan To Compete With BMW And Mercedes

The longer, leaner, lighter 2014 Cadillac CTS.

Despite being five inches longer, the 2014 Cadillac CTS is also 244 pounds lighter than the model it replaces, and it’s packed with 20 new standard features–and the new CTS will start from $46,025 including the $925 destination fee.



The 420-horsepower, twin-turbo V-6 2014 Cadillac CTS Vsport will start from $59,995.

Entering its third generation, the Cadillac CTS has been completely redesigned, gaining a stunning new exterior and an interior that shows the way forward for Cadillac.

“CTS has always been Cadillac’s centrepiece, and as our brand expands and elevates the car properly grows to its true place” said David Leone, CTS executive chief engineer. “With last year’s addition of the award-winning ATS compact luxury sedan, CTS will directly challenge the luxury midsize competition with uncompromised performance, luxury and technology.”

While that’s filled with marketing-speak, it’s not exactly untrue–the new CTS promises to re-set the bar already set by previous CTS models. On the value-for-money front, the CTS looks to be well-positioned to take on the BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E Class, and Audi A6–provided, of course, that its performance and packaging live up to its promise.

By way of comparison, the CTS’ $46,025 base price is $1,800 lower than the 2013 5-Series Sedan’s; $5,875 lower than the 2013 E-Class Sedan’s; and $3,825 more than the 2013 A6 Sedan’s starting price.

Only the A6 manages to undercut the CTS’ price, but it does so with a 2.0-liter TFSI engine rated at 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and front-wheel drive. The base 2014 CTS is rear-wheel drive, with a 272-horsepower, 295 pound-foot 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder.

For more details on the 2014 Cadillac CTS, including powertrains, equipment, and more, read our preview here.

