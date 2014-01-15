Cadillac's New Logo Will Start Appearing On Cars This Year

Cadillac is in the midst of a resurgence, and the debut of the gorgeous ATS Coupe at the Detroit Auto Show today makes its future look even brighter.

At the reveal, GM’s luxury brand made another, less spectacular announcement: It’s changing its logo.

The wreath is gone, and the crest is lower and wider. “Sleek and streamlined,” Cadillac says, just like its current lineup.

“This new Crest matches the lower, longer, leaner mantra of our current car designs,” Andrew Smith, Cadillac’s executive design director, said in a press release. The crown last seen before the 2000 redesign has not reappeared — no need to look cocky.

This version, the seventh major redesign, will be on all new cars starting mid-2014. Here’s a closer look:

And the evolution. Click to enlarge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.