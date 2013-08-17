Cadillac Created A Gorgeous Concept Car That Hints At Its Future Designs

The festivities at Monterrey Car Week in California are in full swing, and Cadillac is getting in on the action with the reveal of a brand new concept car.

It’s called the Elmiraj.

The name is not good. The car is very, very good.

The four-seat, rear-wheel drive grand coupe is both an homage to the 1967 Eldorado and a hint at the kind of design Cadillac has planned for years to come.

GM’s luxury brand has been on a roll in the past few years, and is well on its way to earning back its once-superb reputation.

If the Elmiraj is any indication, Cadillac’s resurgence is far from over.

