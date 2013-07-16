Cadillac's Station Wagon Comes With A Feature That Makes It Incredibly Fun To Drive

The Cadillac CTS-V Wagon comes with a G-Meter to measure acceleration.

We just spent the better part of a week in the 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon, a car that, despite being a station wagon, is hugely powerful and a tremendous amount of fun to drive.



With a $74,550 base price, the CTS-V is equipped with all the standard luxury amenities, but it also comes with a feature we have not spotted anywhere else.

The G-Meter.

The V can measure speed, RPMs, miles per gallon, and yes, just how much gravity you’re feeling when you whip around a tight turn or slam on the gas pedal. In a week on the twisting roads around the Berkshires in Massachusetts, we topped out at .44 G forces.

It’s not very useful tool: G forces are the kind of thing astronauts worry about, not drivers. But it’s fun, and drives home Cadillac’s message that this wagon packs a punch.

One request: Give the CTS-V a head-up display, and put the G-Meter up there, instead of on the dashboard, where it’s currently located. When you’re speeding through a hard turn, the temptation to take your eyes off the road to see just how awesome you’re being is a strong one.

