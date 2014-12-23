This Is The Fastest Cadillac Of All Time -- And It Has The Heart Of A Corvette

Cadillac The baddest Caddy of them all.

The Cadillac CTS-V is the most powerful and fastest production car in the 112 year history of General Motors’ luxury division.

Even for a brand that’s known for big engines with big horsepower, this latest entry into the horsepower wars may be one of the most significant achievements in company history. With 640 ponies, the CTS-V’s 6.2 liter LT4 supercharged V8 gives it plenty of giddyup to take on the BMW’s M5, Mercedes’ E63 AMG, and Audi’s RS6 Avant.

With all of this power under the hood, the latest offering from Cadillac’s high performance V-Series is capable of 0-60 mph runs of just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 200mph.

That’s right, this is a 200 mph Caddy!

However, one shouldn’t be overly surprised by the performance. This is the same prodigiously powerful LT4 small block V8 that’s set to power Chevy’s fire-breathing Corvette Z06. Although the Vette’s LT4 will have an extra…10 horsepower at its disposal.

Cadillac The Vette motor.

“V-Series represents the very best of the Cadillac brand — the pinnacle of our design and technical capabilities,” said Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen in a statement. “The new CTS-V is the most compelling example of Cadillac’s product substance and brand trajectory.”

“The new CTS-V soars into the stratosphere of the most exhilarating luxury cars,” de Nysschen added.

The all new CTS-V serves as a follow-up to Cadillac’s first generation CTS-V coupe, sedan, and wagon models. Although the first-gen cars were highly praised for bold styling, power, and performance, they never resonated with buyer as much as Cadillac hoped.

The 556-horsepower first-gen cars were immensely powerful, with track-tested driving dynamics that found praise among enthusiasts. But many buyers were turned off by the car’s controversial looks, sometimes questionable interior quality, and overall rough-around-the-edges nature.

Cadillac A menace to German super saloons.

With the 2016 model, designers at GM’s flagship brand have smoothed the CTS’s rough edges. Interior quality has been significantly improved.

The new all-aluminium LT4 motor is as advanced as it is powerful, with such fuel-saving features as cylinder de-activation. It will also be mated to a slick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission with launch control and what Cadillac calls “Performance Algorithm Shifting.”

The new CTS-V comes on the heels of Cadillac’s introduction of the ATS-V last month at the LA Auto Show. The ATS-V, which will be Caddy’s “BMW M3/4 fighter,” was another bold statement of the intent for company’s performance series. Like its larger brother, the ATS-V wades into battle against the Germans with plenty of muscle under the hood courtesy of a 455 horsepower 3.6 liter twin-turbocharged V6.

The 2016 Cadillac CTS-V is expected to arrive in showrooms sometime in the summer of 2015. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Cadillac fans rejoice! The lean years are officially over. This is going to be good.

Check out a video of a CTS-V prototype hard at working on Germany’s legendary Nurburgring test track:

