The Cadillac CT6 has a clever surveillance feature that will give you complete peace of mind

Cadillac’s newest car, the CT6, is loaded with impressive technology, but one of the best features is its 360 degree video recording system.

The CT6 is decked out with a lot of cameras, seven exterior cameras to be exact. Those video cameras are used to support different safety and convenience functions, like lane keeping assist and night vision.

But CT6 owners can also use four of those cameras as a built-in surveillance system.

For example, when the car is armed, cameras located in the front grille, trunk lid, and on both of the side mirrors will automatically begin filming if someone tampers with the car. This gives the owner a 360 degree view of everything happening around the car and provides solid evidence if someone causes damage or tries to break into the vehicle.

All of the footage is stored on a standard SD card that is located in the trunk of the vehicle, so owners can remove the card to upload footage to their personal computer whenever they want.

The cameras located in the front and the back can also be activated while you are driving so that you can record your trip, which is a pretty nifty feature if you are a fan of dashcams.

Lyndon Lie, General Motors’ chief engineer for premium luxury cars, told Business Insider that he expects the recording feature to be especially useful for drivers that might be involved in a traffic accident because it helps clearly capture who is at fault.

Now, cameras built into cars is not a new idea. Lots of automakers include multiple cameras on newer vehicles. These cameras enable safety features and help give the driver a better view while reversing or parallel parking.

In fact, the Mercedes-Benz S Class and BMW 7 Series, which are both in direct competition with the CT6, are equipped with multiple video cameras. But neither of these vehicles offer the driver the ability to record footage all around the car. In fact, Cadillac’s surround-view recording function is an industry first.

However, considering how clever the new feature is, we’re betting it won’t be long before we begin to see competitors roll out a similar feature in future vehicles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.