Cadillac unveiled the Cadillac CT6 at the New York International Auto Show. The CT6 is GM’s latest entry into the big rear drive luxury sedan category, competing with the BMW 7-Series and the Mercedes S-Class.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

