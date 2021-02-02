Cadillac's taking on Mercedes and BMW with 2 hardcore new 'Blackwing' models starting at $60,000 — tour both

- The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing are the highest-performance Cadillacs there currently are.
- Available with manual transmissions, they are aimed directly at competition from Mercedes, Audi, and BMW.
- Prices start at $US59,990 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $US84,990 for the CT5-V Blackwing.
It’s a new year and it’s time for some new Cadillacs. These, officially, are the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.
As Blackwing models, these cars are the best of what Cadillac’s got to offer in terms of power and performance. With their angular and sharpened design language, as well as the availability of a manual transmission (!!!), the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will hopefully inject some excitement back into the Cadillac brand.
With order books opening on February 1 and deliveries starting this summer, the CT4-V Blackwing starts at $US59,990 and the CT5-V Blackwing starts at $US84,990.
The 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are the top-of-the-line Cadillac models, designed to compete with the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes.
The CT4-V Blackwing is the spiritual replacement of the ATS-V.
It has a 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces a claimed 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque.
You can tell it’s coming for the BMW M3 and M4.
Both cars will have GM’s high-performance Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension system.
Cadillac estimates the CT4-V Blackwing to hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds.
Its top speed is an estimated 189 mph.
Both cars offer a six-speed Tremec manual transmission as standard.
There’s a big, carbon-fibre lip spoiler on the trunk lid.
The cars come with forged aluminium-alloy wheels as standard.
They’re staggered, which means they are wider in the back than they are in the front.
As standard, the cars also have AKG sound systems.
V badging can be found throughout the interior.
The leather is quilted and ventilated.
And there are red seat belts.
The front seats are bolstered to hold you in place under hard cornering.
A performance steering wheel, 14.5 inches in diameter, comes as standard with the mid-and upper-trim CT4-V Blackwing models.
The CT5-V Blackwing is the successor to the mighty CTS-V.
Its 6.2-litre supercharged V8 produces a claimed 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque.
This one’s after the BMW M5. But whereas no modern BMW M5 offers a manual transmission, the Cadillac does.
Cadillac estimates its top speed to be over 200 mph.
Like any serious sports car, it has a big rear diffuser.
An additional front splitter helps with front-end aerodynamics.
The bigger front grille is designed to let more air in to help with cooling.
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful Cadillac ever made.
It wears 15.67-inch front brake rotors, the biggest brakes that have ever been installed on a Cadillac from the factory.
If a manual transmission isn’t your thing, then a 10-speed automatic is also available as an option on both cars.
Inside, there are bolstered seats as well.
That 14.5-inch performance steering wheel is a standard feature on the CT5-V Blackwing.
On the higher trims, you can get high-performance front seats.
Starting MSRP for the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are $US59,990 and $US84,990, respectively.
Order books open on February 1 and first deliveries will start in the summer.
