Cadillac's taking on Mercedes and BMW with 2 hardcore new 'Blackwing' models starting at $60,000 — tour both

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.

The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing are the highest-performance Cadillacs there currently are.

Available with manual transmissions, they are aimed directly at competition from Mercedes, Audi, and BMW.

Prices start at $US59,990 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $US84,990 for the CT5-V Blackwing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s a new year and it’s time for some new Cadillacs. These, officially, are the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.

As Blackwing models, these cars are the best of what Cadillac’s got to offer in terms of power and performance. With their angular and sharpened design language, as well as the availability of a manual transmission (!!!), the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will hopefully inject some excitement back into the Cadillac brand.

With order books opening on February 1 and deliveries starting this summer, the CT4-V Blackwing starts at $US59,990 and the CT5-V Blackwing starts at $US84,990.

Keep reading to see both.

The 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are the top-of-the-line Cadillac models, designed to compete with the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.

The CT4-V Blackwing is the spiritual replacement of the ATS-V.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

It has a 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces a claimed 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

You can tell it’s coming for the BMW M3 and M4.

BMW 2021 BMW M3 and M4.

Both cars will have GM’s high-performance Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension system.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

Cadillac estimates the CT4-V Blackwing to hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

Its top speed is an estimated 189 mph.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

Both cars offer a six-speed Tremec manual transmission as standard.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

There’s a big, carbon-fibre lip spoiler on the trunk lid.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

The cars come with forged aluminium-alloy wheels as standard.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

They’re staggered, which means they are wider in the back than they are in the front.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

As standard, the cars also have AKG sound systems.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

V badging can be found throughout the interior.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

The leather is quilted and ventilated.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

And there are red seat belts.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

The front seats are bolstered to hold you in place under hard cornering.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

A performance steering wheel, 14.5 inches in diameter, comes as standard with the mid-and upper-trim CT4-V Blackwing models.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

The CT5-V Blackwing is the successor to the mighty CTS-V.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Its 6.2-litre supercharged V8 produces a claimed 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

This one’s after the BMW M5. But whereas no modern BMW M5 offers a manual transmission, the Cadillac does.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

Cadillac estimates its top speed to be over 200 mph.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Like any serious sports car, it has a big rear diffuser.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

An additional front splitter helps with front-end aerodynamics.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

The bigger front grille is designed to let more air in to help with cooling.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful Cadillac ever made.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

It wears 15.67-inch front brake rotors, the biggest brakes that have ever been installed on a Cadillac from the factory.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

If a manual transmission isn’t your thing, then a 10-speed automatic is also available as an option on both cars.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Inside, there are bolstered seats as well.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

That 14.5-inch performance steering wheel is a standard feature on the CT5-V Blackwing.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

On the higher trims, you can get high-performance front seats.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Starting MSRP for the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are $US59,990 and $US84,990, respectively.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.

Order books open on February 1 and first deliveries will start in the summer.

Cadillac 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.