Cadillac is reinventing this important piece of automotive technology

Cadillac The Cadillac CT6’s new fully-digital rear view mirror.

At this year’s CES show, several automakers set their sights on one essential in-car item: the rear view mirror.

This notably included BMW, who brought along the i8 Mirrorless prototype, which Business Insider’s Benjamin Zhang drove.

But in an actual production car, the rear-view mirror has remained largely unchanged.

This week, however, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approved of — or at least didn’t disapprove of — the Cadillac CT6’s fully digital rear-view mirror.

The new mirror projects images from a rear-mounted camera, which gives the driver increased range of vision. It also allows drivers to see out the back if there is, say, something large in the back seat.

As Jalopnik pointed out, the reason GM began producing the CT6 before getting official approval is that center rear-view mirrors are not actually required on vehicles — only side-mounted ones.

This technology will likely spread across the General Motors vehicle range in the near future.

