Cadbury's New Non-Melting Chocolate Doesn't Taste As Good

Chocolate which does not melt in hot weather has been developed by Cadbury’s – but it will not be sold in Britain because our summers are not warm enough.Food scientists working at Cadbury’s research plant in Bournville, near Birmingham, claim their new Dairy Milk bars will remain solid even when left in 104F (40C) heat for three hours.



But the company, which was taken over by American food group Kraft two years ago, says it will only sell the product in warmer countries like India and Brazil because there is “no market” for it in the UK.

The decision was attacked by critics who accused Kraft of reneging on a promise to provide “British chocolate for British people” at the time of the controversial takeover.

Robert Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow, told the Mail on Sunday: “It seems that we do all the innovating, then they give the best of British to people overseas.”

Chocolate taster Angus Kennedy added that there was “no reason” the chocolate could not be sold in Britain during the summer, particularly considering children’s messy tendency to store sweets in their pockets.

Normal chocolate begins melting at 93F (34C), but in a patent application the Cadbury’s scientists describe a method for dramatically improving its resistance to heat.

It involves a change in the “conching step” of chocolate production where ingredients including cocoa butter, vegetable oils, milk and sugar are ground down in a container filled with metal balls.

By adapting the technique the scientists are able to reduce the sugar into smaller particles meaning they are covered with less fat, which makes the bar less prone to melting.

Tony Bilsborough, head of corporate affairs at Kraft Foods, said there were “no plans” to use the new recipe in Britain where temperatures are rarely high enough to damage chocolate, adding: “This simply would not sell”.

“To be honest I don’t think any chocoholics would welcome this recipe because it would not taste as good as Dairy Milk,” he said.

