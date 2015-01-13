Cadbury Changed Its Creme Egg Recipe And People Are Freaking Out

The makers of Cadbury Creme Eggs are facing a backlash after changing the recipe for the beloved chocolate treats.

Kraft Foods, which acquired Cadbury in 2010, has stopped using Cadbury’s Dairy Milk for the shell of the Easter treats, and is instead using a “a standard, traditional Cadbury milk chocolate,” CNN

reports.

UK media has outlets have called it an “outrage” and “a bilateral attack on the glory of Easter” that has left the “nation in shock.”

A spokesman for Mondelez International, a spinoff of Kraft, told The Sun: “It’s no longer Dairy Milk. It’s similar, but not exactly Dairy Milk. We tested the new one with consumers. It was found to be the best one for the Creme Egg, which is why we’ve used it this year.”

People expressed their outrage over the change on social media.

Hey @CadburyUK! YOU MIGHT AS WELL HAVE JUST CANCELLED EASTER. I’M HIGHLY EMOTIONAL AND PROTECTIVE OF CHOCOLATE EGGS.

— Matty Tyler (@TylerMattyJames) January 12, 2015

.@ZoraSuleman If they have changed the chocolate recipe, Cadbury’s is doomed. American chocolate (like Hersey’s) tastes like a bar of soap.

— Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) January 12, 2015

@CadburyUK ever heard the saying, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it? Obviously not. You ruined the best thing about Easter #Creamegg #Cadbury

— Bethany Brice (@Bethabeee) January 12, 2015

Just learned on @BBCr4today that Cadbury creme eggs have changed. Another devastating effect of US imperialism

— Maia Green (@green_maia) January 12, 2015

The news about Cadbury creme eggs has OUTRAGED me. How has this been allowed to happen?

— Ali Son (@alistron1) January 12, 2015

@CadburyUK @bigbangyamaha dear Cadbury keep your dreadful disgusting American chocolate this family wont be buying any.

— Al (@sestos007) January 12, 2015

Way to go, America.US owners of Cadbury’s Creme Egg admit they have changed the chocolate http://t.co/QKMa5mH49Y

— Danielle Blue (@DanielleBlue_) January 12, 2015

Thank God I was already sitting down when I heard about Cadbury’s Cream Eggs.

— Richard Sandling (@squat_betty) January 12, 2015

The changes will only affect Cadbury Creme Eggs sold in the UK, according to CNN.

We reached out to the company for comment and will update when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.