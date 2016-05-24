The best way to make pasta is inside a gigantic hunk of cheese

Cacio e pepe, which means “cheese and pepper” in Italian, is traditionally made inside a giant hunk of cheese. Chester White, a restaurant in Australia, takes it to the next level by adding black truffles and parsley, and mixing that in a wheel of truffled pecorino cheese.
