Cache Monet Is A Site That Pulls In GIFs From Your Favourite 90s Tech Memes And You Won't Be Able To Stop Looking At It

Once you start watching Cache Monet, you won’t want — or be able — to look away.

The site is a beautifully bizarre loop of layered GIFs that changes every four seconds, or whenever you click the screen, accompanied by a soundtrack pairing computer sounds with assorted samples. It’s like a GIF-fuelled acid trip.

Or, according to the site’s description, an “exploration into the serendipitous collisions that occur between two randomly generated arrays.”

The site says that the visuals, which range from a spinning Dorito to a bounding deer, are a mix of custom-made and Tumblr sourced GIFs. The site credits the GIF curation to Universal Scene and the coding to Lasse Korsgaard.

Fall into the mesmerizing world of Cache Monet here or save yourself from temptation by just checking out some of our favourite weird-o combinations:

