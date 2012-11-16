Cabrera And Posey Win MVP Awards Awards And Here's How The Writers Voted

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers and Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants were named the winners of the Most Valuable Player Awards in the American League and National League, respectively.



In the A.L., Cabrera won easily despite the heated arguments in which many argued that Angels rookie Mike Trout had the better all-around season (he did). But it appears that the weight of being the first winner of the Triple Crown since 1967, as well as helping his team to a playoff appearance pushed more people to vote for Cabrera who received 22 of the 28 first place votes. Trout received the other six.

In the N.L. Posey received 27 of the 32 first place votes, easily outpacing last year’s winner, Ryan Braun of the Brewers, who had three first place votes. Yadier Molina of the Cardinals had the other two first place votes…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.