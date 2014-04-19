Watch This Bald Man Grow Hair In A Matter Of Seconds

A demonstration of the hair product Caboki has garnered more than 5 million views since being posted on YouTube about a week ago, and it’s easy to see why.

Simply by having someone rub a can of the product against his head, a formerly bald customer suddenly develops a full head of hair, going from this:

To this:

According to Caboki’s website, the product is made with natural fibres from plants that look like human hair. Due to their negative electrical charge, the fibres then stick to the positively charged human hairs and join them together, giving the appearance of fuller hair. It uses static, basically.

While we remain sceptical, the general consensus from people who have reviewed the product on Amazon is that the product works, albeit not as easily as made out in the commercial.

One reviewer said users should be prepared for a 10-minute application process every day and take care to clean loose fibres off their clothing once the fibres fall off their head during the day.

“The main problem I have is that with short hair, caboki doesn’t stay on that well,” another wrote. “I tried this on my friend with longer hair and after it has settled down, I could smack him on the head and very few caboki particles fall off.”

Here’s the full video:

(Hat tip to Adweek.)

