Newsday's Battle With Cablevision Gets Ugly

Long Island Press ran a long story this morning on how Newsday is getting ripped to pieces by Cablevision.
Here’s the information from the article you need to know:
- The majority of Newsday’s 1,100-member union voted down a 10% pay cut proposed by Cablevision on Jan. 24
- Cablevision responded by cutting severance for laid-off staffers to one week’s pay for each year of service up to eight weeks max from two weeks’ pay for up to 50 weeks max
- Now the Teamsters are showing up to work dressed in the same colour and wearing “Local 406: Building a Better Newsday” buttons to show their solidarity
- Negotiations between the two groups are expected to resume March 8; salary cuts, longer work weeks, and the loss of one week’s vacation are up for discussion
- Cablevision argues its measures are justified because Newsday lost $12.6 million in operating costs last year alone
- Some of this is, of course, a result of a flailing industry under siege from plummeting readership, circulation and advertising revenue
- But Newsday contends that much of their losses directly result from Cablevision’s cuts because they can’t maintain the same level of quality and coverage with such a reduced staff
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.