Newsday's Battle With Cablevision Gets Ugly

Long Island Press ran a long story this morning on how Newsday is getting ripped to pieces by Cablevision.



Here’s the information from the article you need to know:

The majority of Newsday’s 1,100-member union voted down a 10% pay cut proposed by Cablevision on Jan. 24

Cablevision responded by cutting severance for laid-off staffers to one week’s pay for each year of service up to eight weeks max from two weeks’ pay for up to 50 weeks max

Now the Teamsters are showing up to work dressed in the same colour and wearing “Local 406: Building a Better Newsday” buttons to show their solidarity

Negotiations between the two groups are expected to resume March 8; salary cuts, longer work weeks, and the loss of one week’s vacation are up for discussion

Cablevision argues its measures are justified because Newsday lost $12.6 million in operating costs last year alone

Some of this is, of course, a result of a flailing industry under siege from plummeting readership, circulation and advertising revenue

But Newsday contends that much of their losses directly result from Cablevision’s cuts because they can’t maintain the same level of quality and coverage with such a reduced staff

