Cablevision Slams AT&T's Crappy 3G Network In Latest Wifi Commercials

Here’s another company using AT&T’s crappy data network — specifically for Apple’s iPhone — as a punching bag.



Cablevision’s latest commercials trash AT&T’s slow 3G network (without actually mentioning AT&T, but, c’mon, see the iPhone?) and promote the free wi-fi network they’ve smartly rolled out for their broadband subscribers.

Now they have another reason to promote their wifi network: Now that AT&T has gotten rid of its all-you-can-eat 3G data subscriptions, the free wifi — possibly even coming soon to trains on Long Island — is even more valuable.

Here are the videos:



