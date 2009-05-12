Cablevision Says Madison Square Garden Not For Sale

After revealing last week that it was considering spinning off Madison Square Garden and its related assets, Cablevision said today that it wasn’t selling its MSG division.

However, presumably, if MSG becomes a separate company, that company could do whatever it wants with respect to mergers and other deals.

The company’s MSG division includes Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Radio City Music Hall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.