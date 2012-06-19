Cablevision's High-Tech Way To Avoid Disgruntled Pottymouths (CVC)

Want to give Cablevision bosses some advice about what to do with the New York Knicks? Sick of/can’t get enough of that awesome IO Digital Cable reggaeton commercial? Or, in our case, engaged in an overly lively email exchange with your friendly CVC PR guy?



Keep your mouth clean — or it’ll get bounced right back by the cable company’s spam filter! (We’ve seen plenty of spam filters, but not usually this effective.)

—– The following addresses had permanent fatal errors —–

<[email protected]>

(reason: 551 5.0.0 ^^^^ Your message was not accepted because it may have been identified by our spam filters as possibily containing inappropriate language. ^^^^^)

—– Transcript of session follows —–

… while talking to cscpsm04.cablevision.com.:

DATA

<<< 551 5.0.0 ^^^^ Your message was not accepted because it may have been identified by our spam filters as possibily containing inappropriate language. ^^^^^

554 5.0.0 Service unavailable

Reporting-MTA: dns; rs40.xxxxxx.com

Received-From-MTA: DNS; 120-087.xxxxxx.net

Arrival-Date: Mon, 20 Oct 2008 18:43:05 -0500

* An earlier edition of this story could have been interpreted as a claim against the cable company’s customer service, which we’ve never had any experience with.

