Cablevision's Dolans To Investors: Here's A Dividend. Now Shut Up (CVC)

That was quick: with barbarians at the gate, Cablevision (CVC) chief Jim Dolan has decided to start paying a quarterly dividend. Late last month the company said it would explore “strategic options” to lift shares, including a dividend or the sale or spinoff of its Rainbow TV networks and Madision Square Garden. Earlier this week it wrapped up a “listening tour” with prominent institutional investors.



But now Cablevision has some new investors and they’re the aggressive kind. Harbinger Capital, which agitated for change at The New York Times (NYT) and Media General (MEG), has bought up 11 million Cablevision shares in Q2. Cablevision said it will start paying 10 cents a share per quarter starting September 18.

See Also:

Cablevision’s Dolans Done Listening, Not Saying Much

New York Times Caves, Allows Two Dissident Board Members

Jim Dolan Buttering Up Cablevision Investors

Will The Court’s Cablevision DVR Decision Give Redlasso A Business Model?

Cablevision: We’re Looking At “Alternatives.” Goldman: Like What?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.