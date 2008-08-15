Cablevision's Dolans Done Listening, Not Saying Much

Cablevision (CVC) execs have wrapped up their talk and listen tour with investors. Let’s hope they learned something, because based on the coverage, it doesn’t sound like Jim Dolan said much. Among the share-boosting options discussed: declare a dividend, buy back shares, or spin off the Rainbow cable networks (AMC, IFC, We, Fuze) and Madison Square Garden into a separate company — that is, nothing they haven’t talked about already.



Perhaps more reassuring to investors is what the Dolans said they won’t do, like spend big for another big metropolitan daily like they did withNewsday, or burn a few billion launching a satellite, as it did with VOOM a few years ago. At some point, though, they are going to have come up with something concrete: Cablevision shares are up nearly 20% since it announced it was exploring “strategic alternatives” last week, but if they don’t actually do anything, CVC will creep back down again.

