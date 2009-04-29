Cablevision Rolling Out Insanely Fast Internet Access

Cablevision (CVC) is getting the upper hand again against rival Verizon (VZ) as the two battle over which offers the fastest Internet service.



The Long Island, N.Y.-based cable company will offer “Optimum Online Ultra” Internet service offering 101 Mbps (Megabits per second) download access and 15 Mbps upload access in its entire service area beginning May 11. It’ll cost $100 per month and does not include a bandwidth usage cap. Verizon currently offers FiOS Internet up to 50 Mbps for $165 per month.

To put the download speed — 101 Mbps — into perspective, Cablevision says it’ll let you download a hi-def movie in 5.5 minutes and a standard-def TV episode in about 30 seconds. That assumes, however, that the company supplying the video can match that speed. (Which it often won’t.)

This kind of service is impressive, but isn’t practical for most people yet. Still, it’s nice to know it exists.

