Cablevision Developing Cool PC-To-TV Service

Here’s some interesting innovation from a cable company: Cablevision is developing a new service that will let subscribers stream stuff from their PC to their TV over the Internet — without actually having to connect your PC to your TV.

Cablevision will be offering software for PCs (and eventually Macs) that transmits your live computer screen — photo slideshows, Hulu or YouTube videos, whatever — to your cable box, over a special channel that only you have access to. (Let’s hope it never crosses streams and lets someone else see your computer screen.)

This sounds like an interesting development that could potentially make Cablevision’s TV service more useful to subscribers. We’ll be interested in seeing how well it works.

Cablevision plans to begin a technical trial of the service this June.

Here’s Cablevision’s release:

CABLEVISION ANNOUNCES FIRST-OF-ITS KIND SERVICE THAT WILL SEAMLESSLY CONNECT COMPUTER AND TELEVISION SCREENS WITH THE PRESS OF A BUTTON

PC to TV Media Relay Service Will Dramatically Enhance The In-Home Entertainment Experience

Cablevision Customers To Be Able To Securely Relay Information From Their Computer Screen To The Television In Real-Time, Using Cablevision’s Advanced fibre-Rich Network

BETHPAGE, NY, February 24, 2010 – Cablevision Systems Corp. (NYSE: CVC) today announced the development of a new, first-of-its-kind service, called PC to TV Media Relay, that will allow its digital cable customers to relay whatever information or images currently appear on their computer screen to their television in real-time, without any additional equipment in the home, using only the company’s advanced fibre-rich network.

This innovative service will allow Cablevision customers, with the press of a button, to transfer anything available for display on their PC, whether the information is stored on their PC, transferred from a drive or accessible on the Web, to the television for viewing on a dedicated channel that is accessible only by that customer. Cablevision plans to begin a technical trial of PC to TV Media Relay for the PC by June 2010.

“With our PC to TV Media Relay service, we are putting an end to the need for families to huddle around their laptops or PCs to watch content together. This new service will make it easy for our television customers to take broadband services including Internet video, as well as family photos or anything else displayed on a computer screen and move it to the television with the click of the mouse,” said Tom Rutledge, Cablevision’s Chief Operating Officer. “Cablevision has always provided our customers with advanced and easy-to-use services that leverage the power of our fibre-rich network to deliver the best possible experience.”

Specific examples of the kind of content that consumers currently view on their PC, and will now be viewable on the television include:

Personal stored media such as photos, home videos and music; Internet content including streaming video sites and audio such as Internet radio; Some productivity applications including email, documents and spreadsheets; And, other Desktop applications such as widgets.

The service will enable the customer to securely send information on their PC in real- time through Cablevision’s network facilities to a dedicated channel viewable only by that customer. The service will completely eliminate the need to change input settings on the TV, as is the case with most in-home networking alternatives, or to purchase and install expensive additional equipment. A simple one-time software download to the computer will enable the PC to TV Media Relay service.

The technology that enables TV to PC Media Relay may also be extended to other consumer devices in the home including handheld devices running applications and connected to in-home wireless networks. PC to TV Media Relay for Mac is also in development.

