Cablevision Swings To Profit, Beats Estimates (CVC)

Cablevision successfully beat back cable TV competition from Verizon’s (VZ) FiOS in Q4, adding 1,000 basic cable subscribers, 62,000 high-speed Internet customers, and 102,000 Internet phone subs in its New York-area systems.



Revenue rose 10.8% y/y to $1.84 billion, beating both Thomson Financial and Reuters estimates. Net income was $6.6 million in the quarter, compared to a year-ago loss of $23.9 million.

Cablevision (CVC) shares rose 3.2% to $27.76 in midday trading. The strong results come as Cablevision shops its Rainbow Media programming unit, which includes IFC, AMC and We, for $3 billion.

It also comes after shareholders rejected the controlling Dolan family’s offer last fall to take the company private at $36.26 a share, 30% higher than the shares trade today.

Earlier: Should The Dolans Try Another Cablevision Buyout?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.