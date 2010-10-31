Cablevision and FOX Reach Deal; World Series Back On TV

Photo: FOX

Just moments before the start of Game 3 of the World Series, a deal was struck between News Corp. and Cablevision that returns the FOX network to New York airwaves immediately.Even so, all is not well between the two corporations. Cablevision’s statement indicates they gave in, but not willing and not with a further struggle:



“In the absence of any meaningful action from the FCC, Cablevision has agreed to pay Fox an unfair price for multiple channels of its programming including many in which our customers have little or no interest,” Cablevision “conceded because it does not think its customers should any longer be denied the Fox programs they wish to see.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

