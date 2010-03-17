Cablers, Studios Spend $30 Million To Crow About Video On Demand

“The Video Store Just Moved In,” according to the $30 million marketing and ad campaign crowing the benefits of having a library of movies On Demand.



The “The Video Store Just Moved In™” campaign includes TV spots, print ads and interactive media, and a website.

Now that high DVD sales are a pipedream and video stores are consumer wastelands (just look at Blockbuster’s scary numbers), cable companies and studios can now crow about the convenience of video on demand.

Eight cable companies including Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox and other cablers, as well as studios 20th Century Fox, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and more chipped in for the campaign.

Here’s more from the release:

The $30 million TV, print and online campaign is themed, “The Video Store Just Moved In™” and illustrates in a fun way how easy it is for digital cable customers to view movies in their homes with a click of the remote. In addition, during the next twelve weeks, the advertising will feature a wide variety of recent release titles, some of which are being offered on Movies On Demand® the same day as the DVD is available in stores (Day-and-Date).

“Movies On Demand is a great way for consumers to rent movies, they are reasonably priced, always available, and the number of Day-and-Date titles continues to increase year over year,” said Kevin Tsujihara, president of Warner Bros Home Entertainment Group. “Warner Bros was the first major studio to test Day-and-Date on demand back in 2006 and the results have been so positive that nearly all of our titles will be Day-and-Date this year.”

Leading Movies On Demand distributor iN DEMAND reports that in just two years there has been more than a seven-fold increase in the number of Day-and-Date titles offered to digital cable customers nationally. Furthermore, according to Rentrak, in 2009 eight of the top 10 performing Movies On Demand were released Day-and-Date with DVD, including “Bride Wars,” “Gran Torino,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “Twilight,” showing the power of such an offering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.