Cable Triumphs At Emmys; Cue Broadcast Nets Panicking?

Cable dominated last night’s Emmy Awards, with only 10 of the 28 awards going to the big four broadcast networks. Furthermore, AMC, FX and HBO swept the top dramatic categories. So is it time for the nets to really start worrying that better series are being produced for basic cable? Or will they just let the awards show go to the home of one of its big winners once that becomes a possibility in 2010?



Variety: Network execs have been grumbling for years over the Primetime Emmy Awards’ cable invasion, but this year’s “Mad Men” triumph may have set them over the edge…

It wasn’t just “Mad Men’s” big, groundbreaking (for a basic cable skein, at least) drama series win. Cable’s haul included top prizes for “Damages” thesps Glenn Close and Zeljko Ivanek, “John Adams” stars Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney and “Breaking Bad” lead Bryan Cranston…

With so much cable packed in, you’ll excuse the folks at ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox for being increasingly annoyed at turning their schedule over to a three-hour infomercial for pretty much everything but their own shows.

