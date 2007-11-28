Cable Regulation: Stillborn At The FCC

FCC chairman Kevin Martin wants to regulate the cable business, but it appears he’s the only person in Washington who wants this to happen. After Martin was unable to get even one other FCC commissioner — Democrat or Republican — to support his plan, the commission postponed a vote on the subject today.

Technically, the issue here is whether there are enough cable subscribers to warrant the FCC’s regulation of the industry; this hinges on an odd calculation of “market dominance,” which we won’t bore you with here. Martin says he’ll try again down the line, but as we said before, this one’s headed for the scrap heap.

