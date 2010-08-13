Cable News Networks Not Cool With Mediaite Scraping Their Video Clips

In a piece today exploring the murkiness of fair use doctrine on the Internet, Jeff Bercovici reveals that several cable news networks are not cool with the website Mediaite scraping their video content.



Mediaite is a media-centric news and commentary website whose bread and butter is the cable news clips it embeds in its own video player — licensed by the provider Magnify.net (see our note below). The clips are accompanied by detailed recaps written by Mediaite’s editorial staff and freelance bloggers. Bercovici notes that “More than half of Mediaite’s traffic consists of plays on its embeddable video player.”

Mediaite often keeps the clips short and tries to advance them with criticism rather than simply recycling the networks’ content. But not always, and the networks aren’t happy about that.

Examples:

A seven-minute chunk of Hugh Hefner’s recent interview with Howard Kurtz on CNN “with minimal commentary.” (Which we also wrote about, though we drew on the transcript rather than the embed because we could not find it on CNN’s website.) “It does not appear to be authorised,” a CNN spokeswoman told Bercovici of the clip. (Note: The video currently embedded in Mediaite’s Hefner post is from YouTube, but Mediaite originally used an embed that was in CNN’s player, not its own.)

A five-minute clip that Mediaite’s sister site, SportsGrid, pulled from ESPN, about which a spokesman for the network said: “The example you shared is a violation.”

Mediaite’s use of MSNBC’s clips in general. MSNBC president Phil Griffin told Bercovici: “I don’t like it and am taking it to our legal folks.”

A copyright and IP lawyer told Bercovici that Mediaite will have an easier time claiming fair use if it presents itself as a commentary site that uses the clips “as a springboard for meaningful criticism … about the clips themselves.” While that’s true, it might not hold up legally given that Mediaite’s staffers, especially the site’s cable news writer, Steve Krakauer, also report and break news.

At the same time, we’d be surprised if CNN and MSNBC started to go after Mediaite, which would essentially amount to turning down a bunch of free publicity.

As for Mediaite’s position, in a recent interview with one of Business Insider’s external contributors, editor Colby Hall said: “We have a fairly aggressive, what we think is a totally locked-up legal position.”

As Bercovici points out, that interview was conducted by Steve Rosenbaum, the CEO of Magnify.net, who writes for Business Insider on occasion, and whose relationship with Mediaite we did not initially disclose because we were unaware of it. We’ve since updated the item.

