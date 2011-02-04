Cable News Is Already Totally Bored With The Egypt Story

Apparently the Egypt story has almost lived out its welcome.



Yesterday cable was nearly wall-to-wall with coverage of the Egypt protests turning violent. CNN’s coverage of Anderson Cooper on the street yesterday morning was some of the most compelling I’ve seen. Same with Rachel Maddows two hours of live coverage with Richard Engel last night.

The Twittersphere is light up this morning with reports of journalists being arrested and rounded up. And yet I am having a hard time finding any real coverage of the crisis on any of the networks (related: watch Al Jazeera’s livestream here). Instead they’ve switched back to the usual morning TV fare….a car is stuck in a river somewhere!

Behold a random click through of MSNBC, CNN, and Fox over a half hour or so period. To be clear they still cut into Egypt a couple of times every 30 min…but painfully clear that Egypt, arguably the defining story of America’s future in the Mid-East, no longer owns the American airwaves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.