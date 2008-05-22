Cable Exec: "Shame On Us" If We Don't Figure Out Ad Targeting

With all the talk of targeted cable TV advertising, you’d think the era was upon us. Well, not quite. Cox Communications president Pat Esser said the third-largest cable TV operator is at least two years from realising any material upside from higher ad rates.



“Shame on us if it’s not material by 2010,” he said at the National Cable Television Association show in New Orleans.

Like all the cable guys, Esser says ads targeted to specific households will result in better results, higher ad rates, and a competitive advantage over the broadcast networks for ad dollars. Esser said Cox is “on the verge of bringing these kinds of services to the market.”

We’ve heard this before. But even if cable does get it together, it still won’t be able to sell national ads — across many cable systems — unless the joint venture known as “Project Canoe” works. That venture — backed by Comcast (CMCSA), Cablevision (CVC), Cox, Charter (CHTR), Time Warner (TWC), and Bright House — has reportedly hired Aegis Media Americas chief David Verklin as CEO.

And if cable can’t figure it out, Google TV (GOOG) would be happy to sort it out for them.

