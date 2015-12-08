A cable company discovered that only 28% of consumers actually watch live TV

Cox Communications, one of the country’s biggest cable companies, recently released a manifesto against cord cutting.

In it, the company outlines all the ways a normal cable package could actually save you money. But one of the most intriguing parts is a statistic that Cox shares about how many people actually watch live TV. The company says that its research arm, Cox Consumer Insights, “discovered that only 28% of consumers watch live TV.”

Cox attributes this to the “growing popularity of Hulu Plus,” but also says 53% of the time-shifted TV — people watching content that isn’t live — was from DVR and on-demand offerings.

The company also took the time to share some pretty cringe-worthy takedowns of cord-cutting, as Exstreamist’s Rob Toledo first pointed out.

Here’s one particularly good chunk:

“So, does the technology behind increasingly popular video streaming services — think both Amazon Prime Instant Video access and its Fire Sticks — actually make cutting the proverbial cable cord cheaper or easier than all-in-one telecom services? Not really.”

But maybe the most amusing part of post is when Cox gets tied up a bit in logical knots by trying to criticise cord cutting’s reliance on the internet — which Cox itself also provides.

“We hate to say it, but it sometimes happens: your WiFi signal drops or your Internet temporarily cuts out. Internet-free hours can be stressful, but we think they can be quelled by a little channel surfing.”

Cox makes problems for you, and then solves them. Unless you cut the cord.

