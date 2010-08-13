Cable Companies Looking To Crush Netflix And Hulu With iPad Apps

The Wall Street Journal’s Sam Schechner has a piece today about how cable firms are moving into the tablet space. They want to bring TV shows and movies to their subscribers as they struggle to keep people paying for their services amid increasing competition from services like Netflix and Hulu.



Schechner reports:

At least seven of the 10 largest subscription-TV providers in the U.S. are building new tablet-computer applications that offer select TV shows and movies to their existing subscribers, often for little or no additional fee.

…

Comcast Corp. is testing a free iPad application that allows existing subscribers to search for and watch some TV shows on the go, and plans to release it by the end of the year. The company says it already has content providers lined up for the service, but declined to specify which ones

Verizon Communications Inc. plans to release an app for renting movies on devices than run Google Inc.’s Android operating system in the fall. The app will be targeted at its 3.2 million Fios TV subscribers, but it will eventually be available to nonsubscribers, said Shawn Strickland, Verizon’s vice president of consumer strategy and planning. He said the company also aims to launch the service for other devices like the iPad.

Time Warner Cable Inc. plans to launch an iPad app that would let subscribers watch TV shows over Wi-Fi in “the not too distant future,” according to a spokesman.

