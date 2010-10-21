Cable Companies Could Just Jack Up Your Internet Bill If You Decide To Cut Cable

Thinking about cutting cable to save some money? The cable companies could just jack up your Internet bill, says Morgan Stanley’s Ben Swinburne.



(Claire Atkinson at the New York Post wrote about Swinburne’s report.)

Swinburne appears to be mostly speculating at this point. But his logic is that cable companies will have to make up for lost revenue from cable cutters somehow.

Swinburne also thinks the cable companies will offer tiered broadband plans. Bandwidth hogs watching a lot of video would end up paying more.

