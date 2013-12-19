These Stats Show How Often You Curse At Cable TV Providers Over The Phone

While my own interactions with cable providers gave me the impression that getting a set-top box installed is a uniquely miserable experience, a new study indicates that satellite TV providers might actually be more annoying to deal with.

According to mobile advertising company Marchex Inc., people curse out satellite TV representatives more than they do customer service employees of any other kind of business. In fact, Marchex says customers swear during 1 out of every 82 calls they make to satellite TV companies.

As for cable company employees? They have it marginally better as the third most-cussed out customer service representatives. Customers swear at them during 1 out of every 123 calls. Contractors were second-most cussed out at 1 out of every 90 calls.

To get its data, Marchex’s assessed more than 1.2 million consumer calls placed to U.S. businesses from March 2012 to November 2013. Here’s its complete rankings:

