This Kickstarter-Funded Design Label Will Be The First Plus-Size Line To Appear At New York Fashion Week

Pamela Engel
Cabiria dress plus sizeCabiriaA dress from the Cabiria line.

For the first time in its history, New York Fashion Week will feature a plus-size clothing line on its runways.

This is a big deal considering the recent controversy over certain brands — like Abercrombie & Fitch — saying they refuse to carry large sizes.

But designers and brands are starting to realise the potential in selling plus-size clothing, and now the “Plus Size Revolution” is hitting Fashion Week as well.

Cabiria, a plus-size clothing line that sells sizes 12 through 24, funded its spring/summer 2013 collection through a Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $US13,000. Cabiria is one of six designers the Fashion Law Institute chose to be part of its showcase.

The designer, Eden Miller, told Fashionista that she’s “really hoping that [Cabiria] is seen just as the other offerings at Fashion Week.”

Fashion Week kicked off on Thursday in New York.

Here’s a look at Miller’s line:

Cabiria SS13 Lookbook from Cabiria on Vimeo.

