This Kickstarter-Funded Design Label Will Be The First Plus-Size Line To Appear At New York Fashion Week

Cabiria A dress from the Cabiria line.

For the first time in its history, New York Fashion Week will feature a plus-size clothing line on its runways.

This is a big deal considering the recent controversy over certain brands — like Abercrombie & Fitch — saying they refuse to carry large sizes.

But designers and brands are starting to realise the potential in selling plus-size clothing, and now the “Plus Size Revolution” is hitting Fashion Week as well.

Cabiria, a plus-size clothing line that sells sizes 12 through 24, funded its spring/summer 2013 collection through a Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $US13,000. Cabiria is one of six designers the Fashion Law Institute chose to be part of its showcase.

The designer, Eden Miller, told Fashionista that she’s “really hoping that [Cabiria] is seen just as the other offerings at Fashion Week.”

Fashion Week kicked off on Thursday in New York.

Here’s a look at Miller’s line:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Cabiria SS13 Lookbook from Cabiria on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.