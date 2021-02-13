A camper van rental startup wants you to spend Valentine's Day in a Ford Transit for $900

Cabana Cabana’s Valentine’s Day package.

February 14 will likely look a bit different this year as COVID-19 continues to ravage the US.

Camper van rental platform Cabana is offering a three-day Valentine’s Day package for $US900.

Cabana – which uses Ford Transit camper vans – now has locations in Seattle and Los Angeles.

If you’ve never wanted to spend a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway inside of a van, Cabana’s latest offer may change your mind.

February 14 will likely look a bit different this year as COVID-19 continues to ravage the US. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention still discourages travel. And given the current state of pandemic, it’s unlikely hotels â€” or even restaurants â€” will see as many bookings for Valentine’s Day as they have in the past as people continue to stay home.



But if you still insist on travelling and are currently looking for safer travel alternatives ahead of Valentine’s Day, Cabana may have the solution for you. Cabana â€” a “mobile hotel” company â€” is now offering a Valentine’s Day package for those looking for a romantic getaway in a camper van.

For those who are unfamiliar with Cabana, the company is similar to an RV rental site like Outdoorsy and RVshare.

Daniel Benjamin A Cabana camper van.

But unlike these other crowdsourced rental platforms, Cabana offers its own converted Ford Transit camper vans.

Cabana A Cabana camper van.

The vans can then be serviced by the Cabana team and are off-grid capable with its own power and water systems.

Daniel Benjamin A Cabana camper van.

Camper vans have become undeniably popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Benjamin A Cabana camper van.

Now, Cabana, which recently opened its LA location, will capitalise on this road travel boom with a Valentine’s Day twist.

Cabana A Cabana camper van.

The deal is available in Los Angeles and Seattle, but the Los Angeles package has already sold out.

Daniel Benjamin Cabana’s camper van.

The Seattle package is still available for $US900 for a February 12 to 15 trip.

Daniel Benjamin A Cabana camper van.

These three days in the pacific northwest includes three nights of glamping in a Cabana Ford Transit camper van …

Daniel Benjamin A Cabana camper van.

… an itinerary with suggestions, chocolates, and dried flowers.

Cabana Cabana’s Valentine’s Day package.

By spending Valentine’s Day in a hotel on wheels, guests will have their own private space as socially distanced away from other people as they would like.

Cabana Cabana’s Valentine’s Day package.

No need to book a hotel or Airbnb: the tiny home on wheels comes fully equipped with everything a hotel room could otherwise provide.

Daniel Benjamin Cabana’s camper van.

Like any hotel, the Cabana vans have a memory foam bed, a bathroom, storage units, and a kitchen space.

Cabana A Cabana camper van.

There’s also a 24-inch TV screen with Amazon Fire TV, outlets to recharge your phones, and a heater for cold February nights.

Daniel Benjamin A Cabana camper van.

There’s no need for bathroom stops either. The van has an indoor and outdoor shower, a toilet that likely won’t need to be emptied during your weekend getaway, and toiletries.

Daniel Benjamin A Cabana camper van.

There’s even a fridge to store your Valentine’s Day wine and a coffee maker.

Cabana A Cabana camper van.

